Togbe Afede XIV named ‘Ghana’s Greatest Entrepreneur of All Time’

Business News of Thursday, 31 March 2022

Source: thebftonline.com

The Agbogbomefia of the Asogli state, Founder and CEO of SAS Finance Group and serial entrepreneur Togbe Afede XIV, has been awarded as ‘Ghana’s Greatest Entrepreneur of All Time’ at the 12th edition of the annual Ghana Entrepreneur and Corporate Executive Awards (GECEA 2022) that has been held in Accra.



The traditional leader and seasoned investment banker and businessman – who has a chain of firms in energy, airline, financial services among others to his name – was recognised for his immense contribution to Ghana’s business landscape over the past two decades as a job-maker and wealth-creator.



The annual awards event celebrates successful entrepreneurs and corporate leaders who are making significant impact in their various fields of work, building lasting legacies with demonstrable entrepreneurial and corporate leadership and constantly driving innovation.



This year’s edition, on the theme ‘Entrepreneurship in a digital era’, highlighted the need for businesses to invest aggressively in tech-based innovations and products to sustain their survival and growth in the highly digitised and dynamic pandemic-adjusted environment.



Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, in a speech read on his behalf, encouraged businesses to leverage the steady rise in uptake of digital products and a thriving e-commerce industry to drive their productivity and sustained growth.



“Business executives and corporate leaders will have to re-evaluate their organisations’ operating models to better adapt them to a world in which consumers increasingly opt to interact remotely.



“This reinvigorated attention to digital service delivery will require businesses to keep making investments in the requisite technologies, especially those that want to retain a competitive edge in the future,” he said.



About 32 accomplished entrepreneurs and corporate leaders were honoured at the event, with Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia being adjudged ‘Outstanding Digital Transformational Leader of the Year’.



The Executive Chairman-KGL Group, Alex Apau Dadey, was named ‘Overall Best Entrepreneur of the Decade’, while the Director-General of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) was ‘Overall Best CEO of the Year’.



The award for ‘Outstanding CEO of the Decade’ was won by Mr. Saiid Masri, Chief Executive Officer of Compu-Ghana; while that for ‘Outstanding Country Director of the Year’ went to Mrs. Regina Bauerochse Barbosa of GIZ Ghana; with Mr. Dhananjay Tripathi, CEO of Pharmanova named ‘Outstanding Pharmaceutical Entrepreneur of the Decade’.



Mr. Joseph Kwaku Horgle, CEO-JK Horgle Transport and Company Limited, won ‘Outstanding Petroleum Haulage Entrepreneur of the Decade’ while the ‘Outstanding Educational Services Entrepreneur of the Decade’ award went to Prof. Richard Kofi Asiedu, CEO-St. Andrews Group of Schools and Companies.



The ‘Outstanding Power and Energy CEO of the Year’ award went to Mr. Emmanuel Antwi-Darkwa, CEO-Volta River Authority; Managing Director-Zenith Bank Ghana Limited, Anthony Akindele Ogunranti, won ‘Outstanding Banking and Finance CEO of the Year’ while Mrs. Jane Reason Ahadzie of JRA Cosmetics Limited was adjudged ‘Outstanding Woman Entrepreneur of the Year’.



Other winners included: Mrs. Patience Akyianu, Outstanding Woman CEO of the Decade; Mr. Pankkaj Bhati, Outstanding Entrepreneur of the Decade; James Orleans-Lindsay, Outstanding Real Estate Entrepreneur of the Decade; Mr. Farid Antar, Outstanding Managing Director/CEO of the Year; and Mr. Danquah Addo-Yobo, Outstanding Agribusiness CEO of the Year.



The rest were: CEO-Prestodea Ghana Limited, Mr. Samuel Peprah, Outstanding Young Entrepreneur of the Year; CEO-Mansuki Ghana Limited, Ms. Israella Kafui Mansu, Outstanding Young Female Entrepreneur of the Year; CEO-Royal Broadcasting Limited, Dr. Amankwa Agyemang, Most Promising Entrepreneur of the Year; and Country Manager of Emirates Airline Ghana, Ms. Catherine Wesley was Outstanding Airline CEO of the Year.



Others were: Md. Sophia Kudjordzi as ‘Outstanding Corporate Communications Personality of the Year’; ‘Outstanding Hospitality Industry Entrepreneur of the Year’, Mr. Gideon Asare, CEO-Adansi Travel Limited; ‘Outstanding Electronics and Home Appliances Retail Entrepreneur of the Year’, Mr. Charles Antwi-Boahen, CEO-Kab-Fam Ghana Limited; and ‘Outstanding Fintech Entrepreneur of the Year’, Andrew Takyi-Appiah, MD-Zeepay Ghana Limited.



Some seasoned and well-accomplished entrepreneurs were inducted into the Ghana Entrepreneur Hall of Fame.



They included Dr. Felix Anyah, Executive Chairman of Holy Trinity Medical Centre (Healthcare Services Category); Founder and CEO of Consolidated Shipping, Dr. Macdonald Vasnani (Shipping and Logistics Industry); Mr. Salem Kalmoni, Managing Director of Japan Motors (Automotive Industry); and Mr. Gopal Vasu, Managing Director of M&G Pharmaceuticals (Pharmaceutical Industry).



Other inductees were: Managing Director of Interplast Limited, Mr. Hayssam Fakhry (Plastic Pipes Manufacturing Industry); Founder and CEO of Comsys Ghana Limited, David Jonathan Lamptey (ICT Industry); Mr. Parshotam Aidasani, Group Chairman of Jay Kay Industries (Paper and Printing Industry); and Mr. Mukesh Thakwani, Group Chairman of B5 Plus Group (Iron and Steel Manufacturing Industry).