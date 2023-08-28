Today in History: ‘Used fridges’ still flood market 14 years after ban

Business News of Monday, 28 August 2023

A report filed by Daily Graphic on August 28, 2022, stated that importers were still shipping used refrigerators despite the ban.



The passage of the Energy Efficiency Regulations, 2008 (LI, 1932) placed a ban on the importation or sale (distribution) of used refrigerators, air-conditioners and incandescent filament lamps.



However, the banned refrigeration appliances were still being smuggled into the market.



Some importers are still using fraudulent means to ship used refrigerators and accessories into the country’s market.



The fraudulent activities, which take place sometimes under the nose of law enforcers, have generally been sustained by the high demand and quick returns (profit) of the appliance in the country.



The importers, who brazenly bring the banned goods, mostly in consolidated containers, have managed to build relationships with some officials at the ports to help facilitate the clearing of the goods and make their activities flourish.



The Energy Commission admits the influx of the restricted appliances in the market but blamed it on what it described as outdated components in the regulations (LI, 1932).



A year-long monitoring by the Daily Graphic showed that Tema Port, especially Jubilee Terminal and undesignated entry points at the country’s borders, mainly inland, had become extremely porous and a safe haven for this fraudulent activity despite a 14-year-old law that restricted the importation of the appliances.



At the Tema Port, the Daily Graphic observed that the importers concealed a few of the banned appliances in their consolidated containers.



Concealed used refrigerators are sometimes also wrapped with polythene and other materials and placed at the back of the container to prevent diligent Customs officials from detecting them during physical examination.



The modus operandi at Aflao Border is a little different as importers who engage in that activity ship the product through the Port of Lome and subsequently cart them into Ghana in mini-trucks and tricycles with little resistance from the security officials manning those entry points.



Aflao, on the country’s eastern gate, has several entry points called Beats and Pillars, which are often used by smugglers in and out of Ghana and Togo.



