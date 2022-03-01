Today in History: There's no capital to revive Komenda Sugar Factory - Kwamena Duncan

Business News of Tuesday, 1 March 2022

Read the full story originally published on March 1, 2017 by Peacefmonline





Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan has expressed disappointment in the previous government's failure to raise the much-needed capital to resuscitate the Komenda Sugar Factory.



According to him, contrary to reports that the Komenda Sugar Factory was in production; “there’s no start-up capital as well as raw materials for the production of sugar”, hence the inability of the factory to produce sugar on a large scale.



In his first media interaction in Cape Coast, Hon. Duncan noted that about $16 million will be needed to revive the factory in order to resume operation.



He however believed the Komenda Sugar Factory will boost sugar cane production which will help create jobs for farmers in the Region, and so was hopeful the factory will start operations soon.



Hon. Duncan further stated that he also wants to “set up an award scheme to uplift the falling standard of education in the Region” to resolve the challenges confronting the residents.



He called on the people in the Central Region to support his vision.