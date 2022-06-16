Today in History: Rent to be just a year - Officer

Business News of Thursday, 16 June 2022

A rent officer, Add Soin Dombo disclosed that a new rent law will be passed to ensure that landlords take only up to a year's rent advance from tenants.



This became necessary after most landlords in the country continue to demand a maximum of two years' advance payment from tenants.



Meanwhile, Ghana’s Rent Act, Act 220, of 1963, mandates landlords to charge a maximum of six months.



A new rent law is in the offing and will ensure that homeowners do not charge tenants more than a year’s upfront rent, Chief Rent Officer Addo Soin Dombo has told Accra100.5FM.



Ghana’s Rent Act, Act 220, of 1963, mandates landlords to charge a maximum of six months, but this has often been violated with most landlords demanding two years’ upfront payment before tenants move in.



But Mr Dombo, in an interview with host Chief Jerry Forson on the station’s breakfast show, Ghana Yensom, Thursday June 16, said following a recent conference involving stakeholders in the housing sector at Dodowa, all sides had concluded that a year’s rent would be ideal and a law would soon be passed to that effect.



“Now, every party has agreed that a year’s rent will be required… landlords have agreed, as well as tenants. So, when a landlord demands a year’s advance, it will be OK for both sides – landlords will benefit and tenants will have peace of mind.



He said the legislation in the offing will differ from the old one, as this will include sanctions for landlords, who demand more than a year’s rent from tenants, an inclusion, he said would make it more “effective” and ensure the rent laws in the country are “manageable”, while bringing “sanity”.



Mr Dombo warned landlords who felt the state had no power to control the duration of their tenancy agreements against going contrary the law as offenders would be dealt with.