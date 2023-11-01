Today in History: Removal of Ofori-Atta won't solve Ghana’s problems – Joe Jackson

Business News of Wednesday, 1 November 2023

Financial Analyst with Dalex Finance, Joe Jackson, on November 1, 2022, said the removal of the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta won't solve the country's economic crisis.



According to him, “the most important thing we can do today is cut the size of government, send a signal to all of us that we are prepared to face our problems."



Joe Jackson, a financial analyst with Dalex Finance, has stated the removal of Ken Ofori-Atta, the Finance Minister, won't solve Ghana's current economic hardships.



According to him, real change will happen only after the entire process of managing the economy and problematic policies are given a second look.



Speaking on Accra-based TV3, in an interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Mr Jackson explained “the most important thing we can do today is cut the size of government, send a signal to all of us that we are prepared to face our problems.



“If we change the people and we don’t challenge the policies, we don’t change the process, if we don’t change the thinking, nothing will change. I wish that those backbenchers had not just demanded somebody be changed but some people completely removed.



“It is not handing over from Ofori-Atta or Charles Adu Boahen to another person who will do the same thing.”



Some members of the Majority caucus on Tuesday, October 25 demanded the removal of Ken Ofori-Atta, and the Minister of State at the Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen.



The MP's during a press conference stated “we are by this medium communicating our strong desire that the President changes the Minister of Finance and the Minister of State in the Finance Ministry without further delay.”



“We want to serve notice, and notice is hereby served that until such persons as aforementioned are made to resign or removed from office, we members of the Majority Caucus here in Parliament will not participate in any business of Government by or, for the president by any other Minster,” leader of the bloc, Andy Appiah-Kubi, Asante-Akyem North MP said.



After a subsequent meeting with President Akufo-Addo, it emerged that the president had appealed for some time for his embattled ministers especially as Ghana is negotiating a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the 2023 budget is also being compiled.



