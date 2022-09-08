Today in History: Next NDC government will pay pensioners 13th month bonus – Mahama

Business News of Thursday, 8 September 2022

Former President, John Dramani Mahama, has assured pensioners that if he is elected to president again, he will ensure that they are paid a 13th month bonus.



He said he will ensure that the Pensions Act is amended to make that possible.



Speaking during the launch of his party’s manifesto on Monday, September 7, Mr Mahama said: “We will amend the National Pensions Act 2008 ACT 766 to improve both service delivery and financial efficiency in the SSNIT pension’s scheme.



“It will allow contributing workers such as private teachers amongst others who lose their jobs suddenly due to natural occurrences such as COVID-19 pandemic to be paid stipends while they search for a new job.



“Allow workers who have contributed for a minimum period of 10 to 15 years to use their contribution as collateral to access mortgage loans for housing. We will pay pensioners an annual 13th month bonus.”



He further said he will make the economy work for all Ghanaians if he is reelected.