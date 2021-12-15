Today in History: Minority fights attempts by government to sell VRA assets

Business News of Wednesday, 15 December 2021

Leader of the Minority Caucus, Haruna Iddrisu, in Parliament on December 24, 2017 said his members would not support any partnership in regards to the management of assets of the Volta River Authority (VRA).



The minority explained that the purported partnership agreement was an attempt to sell thermal assets of VRA.



The then Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko refuted the claim of the minority and said that the government had no plans of selling off all the assets of GRA.



The Minority in parliament has reiterated its position to oppose any moves by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government to sell off any thermal assets of the Volta River Authority (VRA).



Parliament approved the sum of close to GHS 914 million for the services of the Ministry of Energy for the year ending 31st December 2017.



Contributing to the debate prior to the approval of the budget for the Ministry of Energy on Thursday, December 14, Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu said his side would support private sector partnership in the management of the assets and any other intervention that will improve the efficiency of the VRA.



However, in a sharp rebuttal, Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko said government has no plans of selling VRA neither does it want to sell all its assets. According to him, there is only one thermal plant up for sale.