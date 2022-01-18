Today in History: Managing Director of Ghana Airport Company sacked, board dissolved

Business News of Tuesday, 18 January 2022

The Managing Director of the Ghana Airport Company Limited, Mr John Dekyem Attafuah, has been sacked from his position with immediate effect, MyNewsGh.com can authoritatively report.



His sack letter dated January 16 2019, sighted by MyNewsGh.com, was signed by the Aviation Minister, Joseph Kofi Adda, addressed to The Board Chairman. The Board of the Ghana Airport Company itself, MyNewsGh.com sources at the presidency confirmed, will be dissolved by close of day today.



Mr John Dekyem Attafuah has been directed to hand over to his Deputy, Mr Yaw Kwakwa, who is expected to act until a substantive appointment of a new Managing Director is made by the government.



Mr Dekyem Attafuah is being accused of sabotaging the initiatives of the government within the Ghana Airport Company and has been reportedly autocratic in his leadership of the key state company.



Workers of the Ghana Airport Company have welcomed his sacking with joy and expressed hope that his successor will turn the fortunes of the company.



"It is long overdue; he should have been sacked after his first month here; you go and talk to other staff and hear their comments", one female staff of Airport told MyNewsGh.com yesterday.



"I don't hate him, but that man is very arrogant. He thought the Airport was his personal property. We have told previous Managing Directors, they will come and go, but we will be here. So, they should respect us. He just didn't listen", a senior Staff Member told MyNewsGh.com.



With the apparent dissolution of the Board later today, the government has reassigned one Robert Tagoe, who was Secretary to the Board of the GACL and Group Executive Human Capital and Office Services, to the Aviation Ministry.



President Nana Akufo Addo appointed Mr John Dekyem Attafuah as the Managing Director of Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) in March 2017, as MyNewsGh.com reported at the time.



The appointment was confirmed in a statement dated March 20, 2017, by the Ghana Airports Company Limited.



Mr John Attafuah, a Management Consultant, replaced Mr Charles Asare, who resigned as the GACL MD on March 22, 2017.



Mr Attafuah, until his appointment, was the Managing Director of Virtual Access Limited, a market research company. He is a staunch member of the NPP and served as boss of the National Petroleum Authority under President Kufuor between 2005 and 2009.



He has over 30 years of experience in the Energy, Services, Information Technology (IT) and Pharmaceutical industries.



Mr John Dekyem Attafuah holds a degree in Computer Science and Statistics from the University of Ghana, Legon and a Master of Science degree, in Systems Development, from Trinity College, Dublin, Ireland.