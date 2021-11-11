Today in History: Kwahu Afram Plains South to get a cassava processing factory

Business News of Thursday, 11 November 2021

The Kwahu Afram Plains South District Chief Executive, George Ofori, two years ago, announced government's intention to get the district a cassava processing factory under 1D1F.



He said the cassava processing factory, when established at Agyata, will employ over 1,000 youth.



This, he said, will help reduce the unemployment rate in the district.



Read the full story originally published on November 11, 2019 by GNA.



Mr George Ofori, the Kwahu Afram Plains South District Chief Executive says the district in partnership with Twin Rock Company Limited have commenced work on a cassava processing factory at Agyata under government's One District, One Factory (1D1F) initiative.



He said the factory when completed, would engage over 1,000 youth in the district, which would help reduce unemployment in the area.



Mr Ofori said the factory would enhance the agribusiness sector with opportunities for women and persons living with disabilities.



This was disclosed at the Meet-The-Press Forum held at Tease in the Eastern Region.



The DCE said work had already begun on the factory and it was expected to be completed next year.



Mr Ofori said 200 acres of cassava had been planted to serve as raw materials to feed the factory and that the factory had prompted many farmers to go into the cultivation of cassava in the district.



Mr Ofori said cassava would be processed into gari and chips, which would be supplied to local markets and some exported to other countries.



The Assembly, he said would do its best to ensure that the people benefited from the government's flagship programmes to better their standards of living.



The Tease community is noted for commercial cultivation of yam, cassava and cereals.



