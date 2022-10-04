Today in History: Kumasi International Airport set to be completed by June 2022

Business News of Tuesday, 4 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Kumasi International Airport is set to be completed by June next year.



This comes after President Akufo-Addo paid a working visit to the Ashanti region to inspect and acquaint himself with the latest developments of the ongoing project.



The president was informed that the airport project which is currently 77 percent complete has 88 percent of its terminal building complete, the road network 93 percent complete, the Apron 89 percent complete, with the air traffic control and rescue and firefighting services 53 percent complete.



“The scope of work includes the extension of existing runway pavement from 1,981 metres to 2,320 metres, the construction of a new taxi link and apron, two new apron parking stands, aeronautical ground lighting systems.”



“The design and building of a terminal with the capacity to handle 800,000 passengers per annum, an 11 MW substation, as well the provision of new bulk utility (electricity, water, sewage treatment system, internet, etc.) services, independent of the existing utility services for the existing airport facilities,” the president was informed.



Earlier in 2018, when the president cut the sod for the commencement of works for Phase Two of the project, Akufo-Addo said “the expansion of this airport is a critical part of the government’s vision to expand the frontiers of the aviation industry in the country and to realise the dream of making Ghana an aviation hub in West Africa.”



Meanwhile, the third phase of the airport project will entail the construction of the air traffic control building, and a fire building station, as well as the expansion of the existing runway pavement.



The Kumasi International Airport project cost €124.9 million with financing from Santander, Deutche Bank, and UKEF. The project is being constructed by Messrs Contracta Construction UK Limited.