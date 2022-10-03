Today in History: Kantanka to produce electric cars by December – CEO

Business News of Monday, 3 October 2022

Chief Executive Officer, Kwadwo Safo Kantanka Junior, stated that Ghana will produce electric cars by the end on December 2019.



According to him, his company, Kantanka Automobile Company Limited is growing in a manner that can make this projection a reality.



“By the end of this year, Kantanka will build electric cars that could travel between Accra to Kumasi before recharge. We intend to do that before this year ends," he told Bola Ray on Starr Chat.





Indigenous car maker Kantanka says it is poised to manufacture electric cars before the end of this year.



Chief Executive Officer, Kwadwo Safo Kantanka Junior says the move is to further prove to Ghanaians and the world that they are capable to stand the innovation competition on the global stage.



Speaking to Bola Ray on Starr Chat Wednesday, Mr. Safo said the company is expanding to other parts of the world with a new office in Dubai.



"Our company is fast growing and currently we have another headquarters at Dubai and the challenge there is healthy for us because they understand luxury and that is good for us,” he said.



Kantanka Automobile Company Limited is a subsidiary of the Kantanka Group of Companies founded by Kwadwo Sarfo Kantanka, the founder and leader of Kristo Asafo Mission of Ghana.



The company was later incorporated as a limited liability company in 2001 with the main objective to research the manufacturing of automotive components and their combination with other parts outsourced from component suppliers to form a complete built unit.



Kantanka vehicles are assembled in Ghana from CKD (Complete Knock Down) kits supplied by a Chinese firm, possibly Foday through Chongqing Big Science & Technology.