Today in History: I am not pleased with current economic conditions in Ghana – Gabby Otchere-Darko

Business News of Thursday, 11 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, on May 11, 2022, noted that he was not pleased with the economic crisis fraught the country.



Speaking in an interview with Accra-based Asaase Radio, Gabby-Otchere-Darko said, “I am not too sure my perspective will be different from yours. I am not happy with the economy. I don’t think you are happy with the economy; I certainly don’t think the president is happy with the economy because he had made it so; he said so that he is not happy. His vice president [Dr Bawumia] had repeated that, his finance minister [Ken Ofori-Atta had said same. So, we are not happy with the economy.”



Read the full story originally published on May 11, 2022 by www.ghanaweb.com.



Ghana facing economic distress



Ratings agencies downgrade Ghana’s creditworthiness



Russia-Ukraine tensions, COVID-pandemic impacts on Ghana’s economy – Gabby



A leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has boldly admitted to not being pleased with the current economic conditions of the country.



According to him, his view on the economic challenges and its associated conditions cannot be any different from that of the general populace including the President and members of government.



Speaking in an interview with Accra-based Asaase Radio, Gabby-Otchere-Darko said, “I am not too sure my perspective will be different from yours. I am not happy with the economy. I don’t think you are happy with the economy; I certainly don’t think the president is happy with the economy because he had made it so; he said so that he is not happy. His vice president [Dr Bawumia] had repeated that, his finance minister [Ken Ofori-Atta had said same. So, we are not happy with the economy.”



Despite the admission, the legal practitioner said the current situation is not limited to only Ghana as the global economy is also facing massive challenges due to an array of factors such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine tensions.



“I am not too sure it is a peculiar situation with Ghana. I heard Boris Johnson saying that quite recently, he is not happy. Biden is not happy. Wherever you go, Nigeria, I don’t think there is any country where you will say that the leadership and the people are happy with the state of the economy,” he stated.



He further reiterated government's commitment to addressing the current economic challenges and touted the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as one that is best to manage Ghana.



“I believe that yes, you cannot run away from the fact that the economy is facing serious challenges, that’s accepted, and you cannot run away from the fact that Ghanaians are struggling. You cannot run away from the fact that the government is trying its best to in managing the situation. Is that the best? I believe that time will tell,” Gabby Otchere-Darko added.