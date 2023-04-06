Today in History: Here are the 117 projects government is using loans for – Dr. Bawumia

Business News of Thursday, 6 April 2023

The conversation on Ghana’s rising debt stock has been of key interest to the majority of Ghanaians in recent times.



Ghana’s current debt stock stands at a staggering GH¢351.8 billion, the highest ever in the history of the country.



The current administration has added over GH¢200billion to the debt stock.



Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, whiles addressing the nation on the “State of the Economy” stated that government can account for the rising debt by highlighting projects that accounted for it.



He said, “Now to the question of what projects and programs the government has to show for the higher debt. Some loan agreements underpinning the external debt stock are listed and provide descriptions of the projects that have been, are being, or will be financed with the loans. The projects include:



1. Construction of a University and Related Dormitory Facilities in Somanya, Eastern Region



2. Pokuase Interchange



3. Tema-Mpakadan Railway



4. Greater Accra Sustainable Sanitation and Livelihood Improvement Project



5. Additional Financing for Sustainable Rural Water and Sanitation Project



6. Development of Kumasi Airport Phase 2- Commercial Facility Agreement



7. Development of Kumasi Airport (Phase 2)- UKEF Facility Agreement



8. Additional Financing for the Secondary Education Improvement Project



9. Upper East Region Water Supply Project



10. Savanah Zone Agricultural Productivity Improvement Project (SAPIP)



11. Polytechnics, Technical and Vocational Training Centres Upgrading Projects of Ghana



12. Rural Entreprise Programme (REP)



13. Services for the Enhancement of Nationwide Water Network Management



14. Enhancement of Road Safety- Turnkey Implementation of Photovoltaic Based Street Lighting Programme- Phase II



15. Improving Access to Quality Health Care in Western Region of Ghana



16. Obetsebi Lamptey Interchange

17. Establishing a Deposit Protection Scheme in Ghana



18. Upgrading and Enhancement of Technical and Vocational Training Centres- Phase 2



19. Ghana Transport Sector Improvement Project



20. Construction of 7 Bridges in the Northern Region of Ghana



21. Ghana Commercial Agriculture Project- Additional Financing



22. Establishment of the University of Environment and Sustainable Development project



23. Public Sector Reform for Results Project



24. Ghana Energy Sector Transformation Initiative Project



25. Financial Sector Development Project



26. Ghana Secondary Cities Support Program



27. Tourism Development Project



28. Tamale International Airport- Phase 2



29. Completion and Equipping of Bekwai District Hospital



30. Redevelopment and Modernisation of Kumasi Central Market and its Associated Infrastructure-Phase II



31. Productive Safety Net Project



32. Modernization and Equipping of Selected Health Facilities (Tetteh Quarshie Memorial, Kibi, Aburi, and Atibie Hospitals)



33. Supply of 300 sets of Global Multipurpose Mini Tractors and 220 Compact (CABRIO I and II) tractors



34. Expansion of the University of Ghana Hospital- Phase II



35. Ghana Incentive-Based Risk-Sharing System For Agricultural Lending



36. Design, Fabrication, Supply, and Installation of 50 No.Composite Bridges and Related Civil Works



37. Rehabilitation and Upgrading of Potable Water System in Yendi



38. Strengthening of Agricultural and Mechanization Services Centres (AMSECs) in Ghana



39. Execution and Completion of the Military Housing project for the Ministry of Defence



40. Overall upgrading and modernization of the vocational education system in Ghana



41. Additional Financing for the Rehabilitation and Expansion of the Bolgatanga Regional Hospital Project



42. Rehabilitation of Dome-Kitase Road Project (procurement ongoing)



43. Support to Basic Education in Five (5) Regions Project



44. First Africa Higher Education Centers of Excellence for Development Impact Project



45. Cocoa Sector Institutional Support Project (COSISP)



46. Financing of Kumasi Airport Redevelopment- Phase 3



47. Modernisation of Konfo Anokye Teaching Hospital project



48. Term Loan Facility- Integrated National Security Communication Enhancement Network Project- Phase 2



49. Integrated National Security Communications Enhancement Network Project- Phase II



50. Design, Construction and Commissioning of a potable water infrastructure Project in Tamale, Northern Region, Ghana



51. Kpong Generating Station Retrofit- Additional Financing



52. Savannah Investment Programme (SIP)







53. Strategic Climate Fund-Forest Investment Program



54. Ghana Economic Transformation Project



55. Ghana Accountability for Learning Outcomes Project



56. Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development Project



57. Eastern Corridor Road Development Programme- Phase 1



58. Eastern Corridor Dev't Prog. (Phase I)



59. Ghana COVID-19 Emergency Preparedness and Response Project



60. Harmonizing and improving statistics in West Africa Project (HISWA)



61. Construction of 14 Pedestrian Bridges



62. Ghana Rural Telephony and Digital Inclusion Project



63. Construction of the Takoradi Market



64. Expansion and Rehabilitation of Keta Water Supply System Project



65. Elmina Fishing Port Rehabilitation and Expansion Project



66. Design, Construction and Equipping of Eastern Regional Hospital at Koforidua- Phase 1



67. Strengthening Institutional Capacity for Domestic Resource Mobilization and Economic Mgt Proj.



68. Four (4) Constituencies (5 Districts) Water Supply Project Phase 3



69. Construction of the Tema-Aflao road Project- Phase 1



70. Streets of Accra- Phase 2



71. Engineering, procurement and construction of drinking water facilities in Wenchi



72. Rural communities and small towns water supply project- Aqua Africa



73. Self-Help Electrification Programme in Five Regions in Ghana- Phase II



74. Outgrower Value Chain Fund-Phase III



75. Ghana Jobs and Skills Project



76. Obetsebi Lamptey Interchange and Ancillary works Project- Phase 2



77. Streets of Tamale- Phase 2



78. e-Transform Ghana project- Additional Financing



79. Ghana Development Finance Project



80. Greater Accra Metropolitan Area Sanitation and Water Project- Additional Financing



81. Ghana COVID-19 Emergency Preparedness and Response Project- Additional Financing



82. Construction of 12 polyclinics in Ashanti, Eastern, Greater Accra and Ahafo Regions



83. Design, Construction, Equipping, and Furnishing of a Urology and Nephrology Centre of Excellence at KorleBu Teaching Hospital



84. Emergency Support To Rural Livelihoods And Foods Systems Exposed To Covid-19 (Esrf)



85. Construction of Paa Grant Interchange and other roads in Sekondi and Takoradi Township- Phase 1



86. Construction of Tema and Nkoranza hospitals and central medical stores in Ghana



87. Design, fabrication and supply of 89 clear-span two-lane rapid-response bridges



88. Bechem-Techiman-Akomadan and Tarkwa-Agona Nkwanta Road Project (ATI)



89. Rehabilitation and equipping of La General hospital



90. Construction and equipping of Shama District Hospital



91. Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Programme



92. Techiman Water Supply Project



93. Supply and Installation of Medical Equipment Project



94. Ghana Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS) ICT Upgrade Project



95. COVID-19 Emergency Response Program



96. Supply and installation of integrated e-learning laboratories in senior high schools



97. Supply and installation of integrated e-learning laboratories in senior high schools-State to State Loan



98. Upgrading and enhancement of 2 technical Institutes and 4 technical high schools- Phase III



99. Affordable Agricultural Financing for Resilient Rural Development Project (The "AAFORD, Accra")



100. Supply of armoured vehicles for the Ministry of Defence



101. Design and build contract for Tamale to Walewale Road (Savelugu to Walewale)- Phase 1



102. Construction of the University of Environment and Sustainable Development, Somanya, Eastern Region Phase 2



103. Supply of 45 intercity buses to the Ministry of Transport



104. Supply of 45 intercity buses to the Ministry of Transport- State to State Loan



105. Partial Reconstruction of Selected Roads in Accra and Kumasi



106. Facility for the financing of hospitals in Ghana



107. Redevelopment and Modernisation of the Kumasi Central Market (Tranche 2 of Phase 2)



108. Purchasing of 112 ambulance vehicles



109. Construction of section one of the Bolgatanga Bawku Pulimakom Road Project



110. Financing of the construction of sections of the western railway line



111. Design and construction of Ashaiman Roundabout Akosombo Junction (upgrading of Eastern Corridor Road- Lot 1)



112. Ghana COVID-19 Emergency Preparedness and Response Project



113. Ghana Productive Safety Net Project 2



114. Rehabilitation and remodeling of the existing Effia Nkwanta regional hospital and construction of Agona Regional Hospital



115. Establishment of 9 State of the Art Technical and Voc. Training Centers in Ghana



116. Design, Construction, and Commissioning of the Potable Water Infrastructure Project in Tamale



117. Design, Construction, and Equipping of the New 400-Bed Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department at Korle-Bu