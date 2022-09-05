Today in History: Government will maintain fiscal discipline after IMF bailout – Bawumia

Business News of Monday, 5 September 2022

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, on September 5, 2018, assured Ghanaians that government will maintain fiscal discipline after securing financial assistance from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



According to him, government has put in place measures to ensure the irreversibility of the country's macro-economic gains.



Ghana will maintain fiscal discipline after the expiration of the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) $918 million debt–support programme next year to ensure that the economy does not slip into decline, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has said.



Speaking at the 2018 Ghana Economic Forum under the theme; “Building a Competitive Economy for Sustainable Growth”, at the Movenpick hotel, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia said the Akufo Addo administration has pit in place adequate measures to ensure that the economy does not slip into declining mode again.



In less than a year, the IMF programme is expected to end. However, some market players and the investor community are wondering if government will ensure that the fiscal discipline imposed by the IMP will be maintained.



Fiscal Discipline Plan



The Vice President in his address indicated that government has a comprehensive plan to ensure that fiscal discipline and debt sustainability is maintained after the IMF programme.



“Government is putting in place measures to ensure irreversibility of macro economic gains achieved so far. Understandably, there are concerns in the investor community about fiscal discipline post the conclusion of Ghana’s IMP Programme. We are committed to maintaining fiscal discipline for our sake. As a result we states before coming into office that we are going to implement structural measures to tackle some of the long term structural issues. This include a new fiscal responsible law to cut the budget deficit so that it does exceed 5% of GDP in any year moving from 2019” the Vice President said.



Ghana Card



The Vice President noted in his speech that the new Ghana Card which will also serve as an Electronic pass (E-Pass) for Ghanaians traveling within the ECOWAS region has come to stay.

He added that National ID card will simplify acquisition of passports by Ghanaians going forward since all the data required for the acquisition of passports will be captured on the card making it easy for passport applicants to simply present their cards, pay the appropriate fees and their passports will be readily available for their collection. He therefore urges all Ghanaians to participate fully when the nation-wide roll-out of the exercise begins.



Sino -Hydro Deal and the Bauxite Industry



On the $2 billion dollars Sino-Hydro deal that the government of Ghana has signed with the Chinese firm, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, explained that Sino – Hydro is not a mining company and would therefore not be participating in the mining of bauxite in Ghana. According to the Vice President, Sino -Hydro will simply be constructing roads, interchanges, bridges and hospitals worth 2 billion dollars. Government has establish a holding company backed by an Act of Parliament (Ghana Integrated Aluminum Development Corporation). The holding company will soon enter into joint venture arrangements with potential mining companies to establish a bauxite mine and refinery in Ghana. Sino – Hydro will subsequently be paid by the Government of Ghana through its share of the revenue that will be generated from the mining and refinery of the countries bauxite.



Ghana Economic Forum



The Ghana Economic Forum was established seven years ago to facilitate dialogue between the private and public sectors in order to improve the business environment in Ghana. It is also designed to support the development of Ghanaian businesses and contribute to their international promotion.



