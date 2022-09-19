Today in History: Government to acquire research vessel - Akufo-Addo

Business News of Monday, 19 September 2022

The President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has promised that government will soon acquire a research vessel to help in the monitoring of the country’s fish stocks.



“Government intends to acquire its own research vessel not of the size of the Fridtjof vessel though, to help in the monitoring of our fish stock”, he announced.



Nana Addo made the promise when he welcomed the new marine research vessel RV Dr Fridtjof Nansen, owned by the Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation (NORAD) which made her first call to the Port of Tema.



The President expressed worry over the depletion of the country’s fishing stock, adding that government has put in place a fisheries, management plan to ensure long term conservation of the country’s waters and marine stock.



“Illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing methods are depleting our fish stock. Our beautiful coastal wetlands are threatened by high volumes of plastic and metal waste that choke breeding habits for fish. This must not be allowed to continue. To this end, an inter-ministerial approach to curb this menace is in the pipeline,” he added.



The Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Elizabeth Naa Afoley said government is committed to ensuring long term conservation of fish stock to ensure food safety.



“The key objectives of this plan is to reduce excessive pressure on fish stock to ensure effective fisheries legislation to strengthen participatory decision making and also to meet regional and international obligations in fisheries,” she said.



The research vessel which is in Ghana to assess the marine stock levels in the country’s waters is equipped for operations in developing countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America. Her primary duties include ecosystem studies and emphasising fishery research operations.