Today in History: Ghana will be leading clothing manufacturing hub in Africa – Alan Kyerematen

Business News of Tuesday, 16 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In 2017, Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Keyerematen, announced that Ghana will become the leader of the manufacturing hub in Africa.



He said this was in line with government's implementation of the industrial transformation agenda.



Alan Kyerematen made this known at the launch of the Association of Ghana Apparel Manufacturers (AGAM) in Accra.



Read the full story originally published on October 16, 2017 by www.ghanaweb.com.



Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen says Ghana will soon become the leading apparel manufacturing hub in Africa after the implementation of the industrial transformation agenda by his ministry.



Speaking at the launch of the Association of Ghana Apparel Manufacturers (AGAM), the Minister stated that the Nana Akufo-Addo led government “will embark on an industrial transformation agenda to make Ghana a manufacturing hub in Africa.”



Mr. Kyeremanten said the Trade and Industry Ministry will prioritize programmes and projects designed to change the structure of the Ghanaian economy.



According to him, the strategic anchor industrial pillar which includes the garment and textiles sector will significantly transform the country’s industrial landscape.



He stressed, “We have been depending on cocoa and gold for over 100 years, we need to change that and so these strategic anchor industries are new goal poles for our economy.”







About AGAM



AGAM is a business network and advocacy organization for the Ghanaian apparel business which exports more than $12 million worth of clothes each year and employs over 2,000 workers with the potential of growing its workforce to 20,000 employees by December 2018.



It also seeks to ensure its members adopt globally acceptable best practices and innovations in the apparel industry to make Ghana the preferred apparel manufacturing hub in Africa for major global brands as well as the leading place in the sub-region to do apparel business so as to promote growth and profitability of members.