Today in History: Ghana to establish US$2.8 billion pulp mill

Business News of Thursday, 9 December 2021
On December 9, 2019, Chief Executive of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, during the signing of a memorandum agreement, disclosed that Ghana will start the production of paper locally in efforts to expand its paper industry.
The project, worth $2.8billion was expected to produce 1.5million tons of pulp and paper annually to feed the paper industry in Ghana.
The MoU was signed on behalf of the government of Ghana by Mr Owusu Afriyie, CEO of the FC and Mr Torbjorn Johannson, President of Greenland Resources AB of Sweden which has expertise in pulp mill projects globally.
