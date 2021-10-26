Today in History: Ghana’s economy in tatters – Mahama

Business News of Tuesday, 26 October 2021

Ghana’s economy at the moment is going through a crisis, former President John Dramani Mahama has said.



He said the economy has been badly managed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, a situation that, in his view, has resulted in untold hardships for Ghanaians.



The presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) said this on Monday, October 26 while speaking in an exclusive interview with TV3’s Komla Klutse.



“Times are hard for people,” he said. He added: “All the people that we have spoken to are finding it very difficult to make ends meet."



“One thing that stands out is the appreciation to the NDC government for a lot of the infrastructure that they have in terms of electricity, in terms of drinking water, in terms of schools, in terms of CHIPS compound, health facilities and so many other things.



“They believe that the NDC should come and continue from where they left off."



“There is also the case of the abandoned projects – clinics, schools, roads, where we left off, most of those projects have been abandoned by the new government. Of course, they have their own priorities but the people are not happy about that they want continuity."



“They also want a stronger economy. The economy at the moment is in serious crisis and it is creating a lot of hardships for them.”



