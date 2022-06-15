Today in History: Ghana pays $40m for electricity every month – Housing minister reveals

Business News of Wednesday, 15 June 2022

Former Minister for Works and Housing Samuel Atta Akyea lamented the high cost of electricity consumption in Ghana.



According to him, Ghana should make a conscious effort to transition to renewable energy to save the country from the outrageous amounts the country pays monthly on electricity.



He said, “If they should tell you the amount of money we are using to give you electricity in Ghana and the stockpile of debt in the Energy Ministry. The last time I attended the economic management meeting presided over by the Vice President, we were told that we pay 40 million dollars every month to keep electricity in the country running...frightening but that is the fact.”



Minister for Works and Housing Samuel Atta Akyea has reiterated the need for Ghanaians to adopt sustainable energy conservation methods in households, citing the outrageous amount the country pays monthly on electricity generation as a reason.



According to him, the government pays a frightening 40 million dollars every month to ensure that every Ghanaian gets access to electricity. Notwithstanding, there is a stockpile of debt at the Energy Ministry.



Energy sector debts have hit about 2.4 billion dollars and have become one of government's major challenges as it affects most parts of the country’s economy.



The minister made this known while delivering a keynote address on the role of his ministry in promoting alternative material use at the 2nd edition of the Ghana Green Building summit, Thursday, June 13, 2019, at the Kempinski Gold Coast hotel.



He questioned why Ghanaians rather use expensive building materials which are not energy efficient when they could opt for materials that could reduce energy consumption.



“Why do we still insist on glass buildings with the necessary air conditioning knowing very well that it is an expensive option and not energy efficient?” the minister questioned.



Mr. Atta Akyea continued to question why we (Ghanaians) “shut off natural lighting and introduce artificial lighting knowing very well that it considerably adds up to energy consumption of buildings?”.



The country has over the past few months experienced some energy issues leaving several alarmed over the possible return of the much dreaded ‘Dumsor’. But the Energy Ministry, headed by John Peter Amewu has allayed such fears.