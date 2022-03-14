Today in History: Ghana may struggle to repay lenders' $1.3 billion cocoa loan

Business News of Monday, 14 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Chief Executive of Ghana Cocoa Board, Joseph Boahen Aidoo disclosed that the cocoa regulator may not be able to fully pay back loans amounting to $1.3 billion.



The loans were signed by Credit Agricole SA and Natixis SA to pay off farmers.



COCOBOD at the time was not certain it would be able to meet its target of 850,00 0 metric tonnes.



The CEO said, "We are only praying that we'll be able to meet our collateralized facility because the crop wasn't as good as anticipated."



He however assured of the regulator's ability to pay off the loans since it had never defaulted.



"We have shown over the past 25years that Cocobod is credible and has never defaulted and will not default this year."



























Read the full story originally published on March 14, 2018 by Bloomberg