Today in History: Ghana losing US$30bn annually through gold smuggle

In 2018, the Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Professor Frimpong Boateng disclosed that over US$30billion worth of gold is smuggled from Ghana every year.



According to him, this is affecting foreign investments in the country.



He said, “the sad thing is that we lose about US$30billion a year from illegal mining activities that is what the foreigners take away. Small country in the Middle East alone got US$7 billion, and we Ghanaians we say that we retained only US$2billion, we cannot go on like that.



He continued, "...you see, the things that are happening to us especially the Chinese, they look at us as to where to invest and how to invest and I know, they will not invest in any factory, they will not invest in any Industrial Park”.



The Minister made the comments on Monday during the inauguration of Municipal and District Committees against illegal Mining for nine (9) Districts namely East Akim, West Akim, Denkyembour, Atiwa, Fanteakwa, Birim North, Birim Central, Akyemansa and Kwaebibirim.



The inaugural ceremony was jointly held at Kibi in the East Akim municipality of the Eastern Region with a seed capital of Ghc10, 000 to each committee to commence work.





The committees headed by Municipal and District Chief Executives are expected to lead the fight against illegal mining, vet and scrutinize documents of all registered small-Scale Miners in their districts out of which recommendations will be made to the Inter-Ministerial Committee against Small Scale mining for final determination on whether to lift the ban or allow a particular small scale mining company to mine.



Currently there are about 1,350 small Scale Miners registered by government.



Prof. Frimpong-Boateng, however, warned members of the taskforce to desist from any activity or actions that would undermine the motive for the exercise.



The Eastern regional minister, Eric Kwakye Darfour expressed worry over defiant stance of some illegal miners in the region despite the ban. He charged the committees to help fish them out to face the law.



Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Barbra Oteng Gyasi said the Ministry is going to decentralise the mining regulatory bodies in all 25 mining districts in Ghana.