Today in History: Ghana is now world’s largest exporter of yam - GEPA

In June last year, the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) said Ghana had become the world's largest exporter of yam after raking in $48 million in 2021.



The Authority added that Ghana now controls 24% of the $200 million global export market.



This has led to the growth of the country's export value from $38.5 million in 2018 to $48.2 million in 2021.



GEPA, in its yam industry report, noted that the leading global exporters of yam were Ghana, Jamaica, the United States of America, Japan, and China.



"The USA alone imported US$87 million worth of yam from the world in 2021. Among its top suppliers were: Jamaica, 37.4%; Ghana, 21.9%; Costa Rica, 10.8 percent; Colombia, 8.7%; and Brazil, 8.2%,” GEPA said.



“The United States of America’s imports of yam from Ghana represent 39.6% of the total global value of yam exported by Ghana,” it added.



The global yam market is projected to register a compound annual growth rate of 3.5% between 2020 and 2025, Mordor Intelligence, a market research firm is quoted to have said by Asaaseradio.com



