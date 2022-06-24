Today in History: Ghana is not a third world country - Yofi Grant

Business News of Friday, 24 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana is a "new world" that is open to business opportunities, not a first-world or a third-world country.



This was said by the CEO of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, Yofi Grant, when he gave a keynote address at the China Trade Week in 2019.



He said, "It represents a new business hub for investors who want to take advantage of areas such as agriculture, infrastructure, human resource development, entrepreneurship, and industrialization."



Read the full story originally published on June 24, 2019 by ghanaguardian





The CEO of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, Yofi Grant, has touted Ghana as "a new world" that is open to business opportunities.



In his keynote address at the GIPC-organized Ghana-China Investment Forum, during the 3rd edition of the China Trade Week (CTW) Ghana 2019, Grant said the country can neither be labelled a first world nor a third world country.



"I have always said Ghana is not a first-world country, and it is not a third-world country," he said.



"Ghana is a new world that is open to business opportunities.



"It represents a new business hub for investors, who want to take advantage of areas such as agriculture, infrastructure, human resource development, entrepreneurship, and industrialization."



He boasts of a business-friendly environment that makes it one of the best places to invest.



The forum themed "Strengthening the Sino-Ghana Partnership for Industrialisation" serves as a platform for Ghanaian businesses to establish and build commercial relationships with high-calibre Chinese counterparts.



He explained the reason behind Government's One District One Factory initiative, urging China to take advantage and partner with local businesses to make Ghana a manufacturing hub in West Africa.



China Trade Week is jointly organized by Dubai and China-based MIE Events and its local Ghanaian exhibition company Geovision Services.



The three-day CTW showcased more variety and high-end Chinese manufacturers looking to develop long-term relations with local buyers.