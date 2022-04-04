Today in History: Ghana has the potential to produce its own aircraft - Outgoing Chinese Ambassador

Business News of Monday, 4 April 2022

The outgoing Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, Sun Baohong has expressed her pleasure to be working with the Aviation Ministry to help develop the industry during a courtesy call on the Aviation Minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, in Accra today.



This visit was to officially bid farewell to the Aviation Minister after serving her four-year term as China’s Ambassador to Ghana.



Madam Sun Baohong spoke about the great support she received during her stay as a Diplomat in the country while lauding the relationship between Ghana and China.



The Ambassador disclosed she was happy with what the two countries have been able to achieve with China and Ghana enjoying very fruitful investment projects during her tenure in office.



According to Ambassador Baohang, Ghana has what it takes to develop its Aviation sector and produce its own aircraft in the coming years and assured that China is committed to rendering the best support towards realizing the growth of Ghana’s air travels.



“I am quite sad to leave the country but also happy the task bestowed upon me by my government has been quite well completed,’’ Ambassador Baohang said.



Aviation Minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, reacting to the news said she was unhappy to see the Ambassador leave since she has been of tremendous help to the Aviation industry in Ghana.







“I believe I have a knot in my throat because it is painful to see you leave. I know every four years you will have to go to another station or be posted somewhere for another person to come. But we cannot question our government otherwise I would have chipped in a word that you stay here one or two years more. But I know that wherever you will be Ghana will be in your heart.’’



She also underscored the importance of China’s participation in Ghana’s economy and appealed to Madam Sun Baohong that the cooperation between the two nations should be maintained despite her end of term.



