Today in History: GH¢3.26 billion tax money 'missing' between GRA, CAGD and MoF - A-G report

Business News of Tuesday, 5 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In 2022, the Auditor General's report revealed that an amount of GH¢3.26 billion of tax revenue was missing from the government's account.



This is after a joined audit and reconciliation of the books of the Ministry of Finance, Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), and the Controller and Accountant General’s Department (CAGD).



Read the full story originally published on September 4, 2022 by mynewsgh



The Auditor General has discovered an amount of GH¢3.26 billion of tax revenue missing from the government account after a joined audit and reconciliation of the books of the Ministry of Finance, Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), and the Controller and Accountant General’s Department (CAGD)



Blowing the alarm, the Auditor-General discovered that whereas the GRA and Finance Ministry reported a total tax revenue of GH¢57.43 billion, the records of CAGD indicate a total tax revenue of GH¢60.69 billion.



This indicates that over GH¢3 billion is unaccounted for between these institutions.



A think tank, the Center for Socioeconomic Studies (CSS) believes this is a matter of grave concern.



“Between GRA/Ministry of Finance reports and CAGD records, there is some GH¢3.26 billion of tax revenue missing somewhere along the line in 2021. Who is actually understating or overstating the revenue figures for 2021?,” the CSS asked.



While GRA and Finance Ministry reported a total tax revenue of GH¢57.43 billion, the records of CAGD indicate a total tax revenue of GH¢60.69 billion. A difference of GH¢3.26 billion. Now, the interesting part is why the Auditor General decided to report it as an overstatement and not an understatement. Do not forget the CAG is the “Chief Accountant” of Ghana so who is better placed to report the right figures? GRA or the “Chief Accountant” Independent checks by CSS from inside sources indicate the CAGD did their work and got their figures perfectly right. Their report was generated from collection records/reports from the GRA itself.” It added.



The 2021 Audit report has raised numerous concerns about abuse of the procurement processes and other accounting infractions that benefited individuals.



The state is estimated to have lost more than GH¢20 billion to various forms of corruption and dodgy accounting.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the latest edition of BizTech and BizHeadlines below:



















Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards