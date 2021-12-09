Today in History: Food is cheap but transport fare is killing us – Traders

Business News of Thursday, 9 December 2021
Some traders three years ago, on December 9, added their voices to assertions made by the Agric minister that food had become cheaper in the country.
According to them, food is less expensive in the rural areas where they cart the produce from, but high transportation costs affect the pricing when they get to Accra.
This they lamented have dire effects on their businesses.
Agric Minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto said the Planting for Food and Jobs programme had also boosted the gains made in the agricultural sector.
“Food has never been so cheap in Ghana for so many years, we have facts and network data of prices from years before we initiated planting for food and jobs and we have been tracking both the retail and wholesale prices in the market for some time, we can confidently say food is now very cheap in Ghana,” Dr. Akoto told Accra-based Asempa FM.
