Today in History: Financial irregularities swallow GH¢5 billion

About three years ago, some financial irregularities were discovered in various ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs).



Following a 2018 report under the Domelovo-led Auditor-General office, these corruptible behaviours cost the country in excess of GH¢5.1 billion.



Poor financial disciple permeates all the MDAs, a situation that resulted in the huge leakage of funds from the country’s public purse, the annual report on Public Accounts of Ghana (PAG) as of 31 December 2018 said.



Financial infractions in the various government ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) cost the country in excess of GH¢5.1 billion in 2018, the highest since 2014, according to the Auditor-General’s 2018 report.



The Auditor-General, Mr Daniel Yao Domelevo, in his comments, said: “I will investigate these further and if possible, hold the officials accountable by way of disallowing the items of expenditure and surcharge”.



Tax irregularities – GH¢4,788,284,799.00,



The report said tax irregularities contributed to 92.15% of the total financial infractions reported.



Included in the tax irregularity was GH¢33,675,044 from 10 Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) who failed to pay taxes on petroleum products lifted at the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) between November 2016 and November 2017.



“These irregularities could be attributed mainly to the failure on the part of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to collect tax revenues and also apply measures and sanctions against defaulters,” the report lamented.



Cash irregularities – GH¢388,925,019.94



Total cash irregularities noted during the period amounted to GHC388,925,019.94, which represented 7.48% of the total irregularities.



Included in the total cash irregularity of GH¢388,925,019.94 was an amount of GH¢312,235,683 disbursed from the General Refund Account of GRA for non-tax refund activities.







Outstanding loans/advances – GHC594,889



For instance, GHC191,000 in terms of advances was to granted some staff of Tepa Nursing and Midwifery Training College but remained unrecovered.



The A-G recommended that the respective institutions recover the outstanding loans/advances from the affected staff.





Payroll irregularities – GHC1,875,347



Payroll irregularities amounting to GHC1,875,347 was recorded during the period reviewed. Included in the total payroll irregularity was GHC792,571 paid to 91 separated staff between January 2011 and October 2018 at the Kibi, Tafo and Koforidua treasuries.





This was due mainly to payments of unearned salaries to separated staff as a result of delays in deleting their names from the payroll as well as delays in transferring unclaimed pensions and salaries to Government chest by the banks.



Stores/Procurement irregularities – GHC6,823,337



Stores and procurement irregularities noted during the period amounted to GHC6,823,337. Included in this irregularity was GHC3,539,858 relating to value books printed by the Controller and Accountant General's Department (CAGD) on behalf of MDAs, most of which were not collected for use.



This irregularity was due mainly to the absence of effective collaboration between CAGD and the MDAs regarding the printing and management of value books resulting in such wasteful expenditure.



The irregularity was also due to lack of commitment on the part of entity heads to ensure compliance with established internal control measures, administrative rules and legislation governing the procurement process.









Rent irregularities – GHC3,941,756



The total rent irregularity was GHC3,941,756. Included in the rent irregularity was GHC3,426,423 due from 39 tenants of the UNDP flats, Cantonments, who defaulted in the payment of rent between 2015 and 2017. The irregularity was due mainly to the absence of adequate data on occupants and non-availability of tenancy agreements as well as the failure of the Estate officer at the Ministry of Works and Housing to ensure that tenants pay their rents.



Contract irregularities – GHC5,598,252



The total contract irregularities reported was GHC5,598,252.00. Included in the total contract irregularities was GHC4,890,000 which was paid to Kroll Associates in 2017 by the Ministry of Finance (MoF) to recover government assets in the possession of private individuals. However, MoF could not provide any evidence of work done by Kroll Associates during the period of the audit.