Today in History: Expect more increment in fuel prices - Kwakye Ofosu to Ghanaians

Business News of Thursday, 1 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kwakye Ofosu warned that the hardships of Ghanaians will double in 2022, following the approval of the 2022 budget.



He said, "If you are a Ghanaian, the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government, with the help of their MPs, has given you the biggest middle finger ever. Despite your protestations, they have rammed down your throat, a 1.75% E-Levy, a 25-30% increase in the prices of imported items because of the reversal of the Benchmark Value discount and a 15% increase in over 20,000 different fees and charges paid for the service of 129 MDAs to be adjusted upwards every year.



"All of this start in January which traditionally is the most difficult month. You can also look forward to more fuel price increases. And all of this adds onto the dozens of taxes they have already imposed on you since 2017 and the over 50 different instances of fuel price increases," part of his post read.





Read the full story originally published on December 1, 2021, by GhanaWeb





Following the approval of the 2022 budget by the majority members in parliament on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, a former Deputy Minister of Information, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has asked Ghanaians to be ready to pay more for petroleum products next year.



He also stated that goods and services will also witness a hike in price due to the removal of the 50% benchmark value policy at the ports.



In a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb, Kwakye Ofosu stated that the hardships of Ghanaians will double in the coming year.



Meanwhile, Ghana has been listed as one of the African countries with the most expensive fuel prices.



Currently, there is an increase in petroleum products on the market as some major Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have adjusted their prices some pesewas.



The upward adjustment is as a result of the rising crude oil prices on the international market. Now, the price of crude oil sells at $82.



