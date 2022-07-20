Today in History: Databank staff replacing experts at Ministry of Finance – Haruna Iddrisu

Business News of Wednesday, 20 July 2022

Minority leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu stated that eight former workers at DataBank had been employed at senior levels of the Finance Ministry since Ken Ofori-Atta was appointed as Finance Minister.



He said such politicization of the country's civil service will not be accepted by the minority.



“Even at the ministry of finance, as many as eight civil service positions have been filed by officers who hitherto were working with the minister of finance at Databank and have been put on the payroll of the Ghana revenue authority. We will not accept the undue politicization of the civil and public service of Ghana.”



Read the full story originally published on July 20, 2017 by starrfmonline





He also urged President Akufo-Addo to desist from interfering in the operations of the electoral commission.



“He should stay off and intruding into the operations and activities of the independent electoral commission of Ghana. While we have accommodated him sweeping off the civil and public service and replacing them with officials of the New Patriotic Party, we unable to accept and live with any attempt by him to erode public confidence in the independent electoral commission,” he said.