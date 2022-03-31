Today in History: ‘Chop Chop’ interest killing Electricity Company of Ghana

Business News of Thursday, 31 March 2022

There are so many competing interests in the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), as members of staff form private companies at will and award contracts to such companies, thereby diverting funds, the committee that investigated the fire outbreak at an ECG warehouse in Kumasi has found.



In acquiring the warehouse that was supposed to be holding 21,000 prepaid meters valued at US$2.8million, ECG’s Directorate of Estates and Premises was sidelined -- and so the warehouse was neither insured nor did it have appropriate security, the committee indicated.



The committee established that burning the warehouse was the work of an arsonist, and so recommended that the appropriate security agencies take up the matter.



The committee indicated that the first consignment of the meters, numbering about 1000, was actually removed from the warehouse before the fire outbreak occurred on December 21, 2014 at the ECG-rented warehouse at Oduom Bebre in the Ashanti Region.



“Mr. Asamoah said the first consignment of meters went to the warehouse on November 2, 2014, but we felt that the meters could not have moved into the warehouse on that date. You see, the impression they created was that the warehouse was ready before the meters moved in. But we were told by the Asukwa District Manager of ECG that he, together with Mr. Asamoah and Engineer Aholu, visited the warehouse on November 18 and the room was bare,” the Chairman of the Committee said.



“When we talked to Mr. Asamoah, because everything was done without recourse to the appropriate directorate, the warehouse did not fit into ECG’s own policy for acquisition of warehouses; no security, nothing,” the committee said.



“We also realised that in wiring the warehouse Mr. Asamoah procured the services of unlincenced technicians. This was supposed to have been supervised by an engineer of ECG, Mr. Aholu. Mr. Minister, I can assure you that nothing was done. He did not supervise, and the work was poorly, poorly done.”



Power Minister Dr. Kwabena Donkor thanked the committee for doing a “professional” and “nationalistic”, and assured that the report will be forwarded to the appropriate security agencies for further investigations.



“We are determined to prosecute this agenda to its logical conclusion,” the minister said, and also indicated that the prepaid metering project that was foiled by the fire outbreak will continue.



“The nation has not just lost US$2.8million through this fire, but the opportunity cost of the money is even higher. The project that would have generated a better cash-flow for ECG has been short-circuited. But the ministry wants to assure this nation that the project will continue -- and for the culprits, when they are found, the laws of the land will be applied without fear or favour,” he said.



“I want to state without any apology that this is a good example of how not to manage a project. ECG as an entity stands indicted for unprofessional project management, and I believe internally the company will take steps to avoid a recurrence. The internal committee set up by ECG when this fire occurred was a waste of public time; the outcome of their work is nothing to write home about. So there is a lot of soul-searching that must take place at the ECG head office.”