Today in History: Bridging the gap in our mines - The story of Marian Onyameba Boatemaa

Business News of Tuesday, 8 March 2022

This is the story of Marian Onyameba Boatemaa who decided to venture into the mining industry looking at its prospects and the fact that more women were not actively involved in mining activities.



She said the decision to join the industry was out of inspiration and admiration for the sector.



Her Uncle, a Mine Engineer was one of her inspirations. She recalled how fascinated she was seeing a group of colleagues discussing and taking critical decisions about an ore deposit.



“I remember saying to myself ‘how cool it would be if a woman leads these discussions and made such high-level decisions about a mine’s engineering operations'. That was the moment I decided to pursue a career in the mining industry.”







Read the full story originally published on March 8, 2018, by Newmont Ghana



Marian is a Geotechnical Engineer with the Mine Engineering Department of Newmont Ghana’s Akyem Mine.



In November 2016, Marian was adjudged the Best Candidate (Civil Technical Division) in the Engineering Professional Examination by the Ghana Institute of Engineers.



She applied for a degree programme in Geological Engineering at the University of Mines and Technology (UMAT), Tarkwa. Her four-year study at the University forever shaped the mindset with which Marian pursued her passion. She admits not being blind to the challenges and effects she faced as a woman while in school.



Out of her determination and hard work, Marian had an opportunity to work with Newmont Ghana’s Akyem mine in 2013 through its Emerging Talents Program.



Currently, she collaborates with her team to plan and execute the designing of mine pits, install prisms and maintain water levels in the pits, manage the pit hole stability as well as provide ground support to mine production targets. One of the things she speaks about is Newmont’s Inclusion and Diversity Strategy.



“Newmont’s Inclusion and Diversity Strategy creates the enabling environment for women and nationals to thrive and assume leadership positions. This makes me motivated and always ready to explore opportunities as a woman in my chosen field without inhibition.”



Marian represents the many stories of women who when motivated and developed in an inclusive and diverse environment can rise and excel in the mining industry and Newmont is advancing strategies to promote such a culture in all its regions worldwide.



“Through Newmont’s Inclusion and Diversity Strategy, I feel very confident and assured that I am in line to be one of the leading international experts in rock mechanics like Evert Hoek and hopefully make my name in the geotechnical hall of fame.”