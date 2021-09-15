Today in History: Asuyie Gari Processing Factory collapsing, help us - Workers to govt

Business News of Wednesday, 15 September 2021

Workers of Asuyie gari processing factory in the Bono East region last year called on government to come to their aid by revamping the dying business.



The secretary of the gari processing factory, Effah Wiafe, accused government of failing to pay critical attention to the factory though the factory is helping boost the local economy.



He called on government to put the gari processing company under its 1 district, 1 factory initiative for it to thrive.



Mr. Wiafe noted that the Asuyie gari processing factory was built by a non-governmental organization.



The factory he stated was established to create job opportunities for the residents in the area.







The factory he disclosed is occupied by five registered firms namely; Nyametease gari processing entity, Asuogya agro-processing entity, Lukason processing entity, Christian mothers processing entity and Jackson processing entity.



He told 'Nyankonton Mu Nsem' that the companies employ over 200 persons but it is on the verge of collapse and all the appeals they have made to the government has proved futile.



He wants the factory to be factored under the one-district-one factory policy.



"I am very depressed because the government has ignored us from the one district one factory projects while we have the place to be restructured available,” he said.