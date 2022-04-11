Today in History: 70 factories created and running under Akufo-Addo – Danquah Institute boss

Business News of Monday, 11 April 2022

The then Executive Director of Danquah Institute, Edward Asomani, on April 11, 2019, asserted that a total of 70 factories were created by the Akufo-Addo led government under its flagship programme, 1 District 1 Factory.



In an interview on Starr FM, Edward Asomani noted that these 70 factories were in operation and several people were employed.



“The NPP government inherited a bad economy and we noticed we couldn’t build a strong economy relying on donor support and loans. There is a lot work to be done but the NPP is moving in the right track to ensure things happen," Mr Asomani said.



“We cannot continue to produce raw materials only as a country and think we will go anywhere. We have 70 factories that are running. They are running and I know a lot of Ghanaians would have been employed in the sector. There is a lot to be done and a lot has been achieved with this government. Let’s just be patient with the government,” he stated.



Unable to name the factories and their exact locations, Mr Asomani said the factories have recruited many unemployed Ghanaians.



President Akufo-Addo then opposition promised to establish at least a factory in all 275 constituencies across the country. The promise was widely bought in by Ghanaians playing a part in the party’s victory against the NDC and then President John Mahama in the 2016 elections.



The government has however struggled to prove to critics that they have indeed been able to establish those companies. In many instances, the government has refurbished and adopted existing companies under the scheme.







