Today in History: 58 factories currently operational under 1D1F – Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has disclosed that some 58 factories are currently operational under his government’s flagship initiative; One District, One Factory (1D1F).



According to him, he currently has information on a list of the names and locations of these factories currently operational under the programme.



“The 1D1F policy is so important for the future of this country. I have a list of the 58 factories that are operating, their names and locations,”



“I am confident by the time the accounting for our factories is due next year, Ghanaians will see for themselves what the NPP has done with the policy, they will know it wasn't a political gimmick. The famous factory under the 1D1F policy is what we have in Ekumfi. There are other factories in the pipeline. There are another 26 factories being constructed,” he explained.



Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo made this known speaking at the President’s Encounter with the Media held at the Banquet Hall on Friday, December 13.



Recently, Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen said the government’s 1DIF programme, has so far witnessed about 200 projects that are at various stages of implementation.



According to the minister, the projects cover a spread of 112 districts of the 275 districts across the country.



He explained that the list includes 58 companies and projects already in operation with 26 projects currently under construction.