Today in History: 2% fuel prices reduction is an insult to us – Driver unions

Business News of Wednesday, 16 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On 15th February 2018, government passed the Special Petroleum Tax Amendment Bill, 2008 to reduce the Special Petroleum Tax from 15 to 13 percent.



The two percent decrease did not sit well with some driver unions who said the reduction is woefully inadequate and that Ghanaians will continue to suffer in terms of how much they pay for fuel.



The passage of the bill meant that the ex-pump price of petrol went down by 3.39 per cent, while that of diesel was reduced by 4.14 percent.



However, the minority in parliament asked the government to scrap the special petroleum tax because, in the run-up to the 2016 elections, they [government] described it as a nuisance tax and promised to get rid of it when it assumed power.



Read the full story originally published on February 16, 2018 by RadioGoldlive



Some driver unions in the country are dissatisfied with the government’s two percent decrement in petroleum products.



The driver unions namely, the Committed Drivers Union, the True Drivers Union and the Concerned Drivers Association speaking on Gold Power Drive, Friday, is of the view that the two percent reduction was insignificant and is therefore urging government to fulfil its campaign promise of scrapping the Special Petroleum Tax.



Parliament on Thursday passed the Special Petroleum Tax Amendment Bill, 2008 to reduce the Special Petroleum Tax from 15 to 13 percent.



The passage of the bill means that, the ex-pump price of petrol is supposed to go down by 3.39 percent, while that of diesel will reduce by 4.14 percent.



But the driver unions say the reduction is woefully inadequate, and that Ghanaians will continue to suffer in terms of how much they pay for fuel.



Scrap the bill



Meanwhile, the minority in parliament is asking government to scrap the special petroleum tax because they (government) in the run-up to the 2016 elections described it as a nuisance tax and promised to get rid of it when it assumes power.



They claim that the NDC introduced to shore up government finances due to the continued reduction in the world market prices of crude oil.



They are of the view that since the world market prices of crude is rising, government needed to scrap the tax to bring relief to Ghanaian's.



But Deputy Minister of Finance, Kwaku Kwarteng says government had earlier reduced the special petroleum tax from 17.5 to 15 percent and now reduced it to 13 percent bringing the total to 4.5 percent.



He is surprised that members of the minority whose government(NDC) had introduced the tax are now asking the government to scrap it.