Today in History:1-district, 1-factory bound to collapse - Christian Council

Business News of Tuesday, 29 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Christian Council of Ghana (CCG) fears factories under the 1-district, 1-factory policy will collapse if government officials and Ghanaians refuse to consume products that would be produced by them.



“Our leaders are preaching the use of made-in-Ghana goods, yet we print our T-shirts outside Ghana.



We design clothes, books, diaries outside”, the General Secretary, Rev Dr. Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong told Onua FM’s Ghana Dadwene on Tuesday. He said “if we don’t build national confidence in the products we will produce from the one-district-one factory, the factories will collapse. Leaders must show leadership by eating local food at state functions.



Credit cards are printed outside. Rice is grown outside Ghana and all these do not put confidence into the local economy”.



Rev Opuni-Frimpong noted that “if we are doing free education and our leaders do not send their children to the local schools but their children go to private schools and abroad, they [Ghanaians] will know our schools are not good. We must bring public confidence into what we do here”.