Tobinco calls for massive state support for indigenous businesses

Business News of Wednesday, 3 November 2021

Source: atinkaonline.com

Group Chairman for the Tobinco Group of Companies, Elder Nana Samuel Amo Tobbin 1, has called on successive governments to eschew partisan politics and support indigenous Ghanaian entrepreneurs.



He noted that the country has gotten to a stage where successive governments need to eschew partisan politics and grow indigenous entrepreneurs to be like the “Dangotes and the Bill Gates.”



According to the business mogul, the support could be financed through the provision of soft loans, interest-free loans, and the usage of state influence to recommend Ghanaian entrepreneurs to other countries.



Group Chairman for the Tobinco Group of Companies, Elder Nana Samuel Amo Tobbin 1, who made these statements in an interview with the host of Atinka TV’s Morning Show “Ghana Nie” Ekourba Gyasi asked successive governments to consider a long term project which will foresee unflinching support for 10 indigenous Ghanaian entrepreneurs.



He noted that he has business partners in Ghana’s neighbouring countries and that they do not have half the resources Ghanaian entrepreneurs have.



He reiterated that if entrepreneurs are supported, it will go a long way to reduce the level of unemployment in the country.



“I am not asking for support for the Tobinco Group, I am sure other entrepreneurs need the same support. I think it’s time partisan politics was separated from growing our own entrepreneurs.



"For instance, whether NPP or NDC, any government in power can select 10 entrepreneurs and back us financially and put their weight behind us by introducing us to presidents of the neighbouring countries through their influence,” the Tobinco boss added.



He called on successive governments to invite local entrepreneurs to business meetings, ECOWAS meetings, and other meetings with international bodies to secure business deals.