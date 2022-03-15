Tips on how to save money amidst rising cost of living

Business News of Tuesday, 15 March 2022

Practically and realistically, prices of everything keep increasing except salaries of formal sector workers.



For informal sector workers, sales have been declining for the past few months.



A quick check at Ghana’s central business district- Makola market specifically, revealed that the prices of food items especially has seen a sharp increase due to the increment of fuel and transport fares.



Amid the increasing cost of almost everything in the country currently, it is prudent to devise means to stay afloat to avoid being adversely affected by inflation and its associated increments.



Here are a few tips to employ to cut down cost and expenditure.



1. Keep track of your spending



An expenditure tracker may sound like so much work but it is surely a very good way to keep track of your spending.



One thing is, if you know where your money is going it will be easier to make changes if you need to.

Expenditure tracking can be done using a notebook or a phone.



Make sure to write down everything you spend on it.



2. Make a budget



Plan out carefully what you will spend on in a particular month or during a particular period and make sure to follow through diligently, that way your expenses don’t leave you surprised.



3. Shop groceries in bulk



Shopping in bulk helps you to avoid impulse buying. It is also a cheaper way of getting items from the market.



4. Get out of debt as quickly as you can



Secondly, try as much as possible to quickly settle all debts.



5. Separate wants from needs.



Truth be told, now is not the time to spend on luxury that is not currently important or needed. To be able to be financially stable in these hard economic times. When money is tight it should not be spent unless absolutely necessary.



You can also adopt the 30-day rule which states that; If you see something you want, wait 30 days before buying it. After 30 days, if you still wish to buy the item, move ahead with the purchase. If you forget about it or realize that you don't need it, you will end up saving that expense. Money not spent is money saved.



6. Buy generic items such as shoes, bags, perfumes



If you are a lover of branded items, now is not the time to spend on them as you would. Buying generic items will save you a lot of money.



7. Eat from home or pack lunch



This has proven to be highly cost-effective and satisfying. Buying food outside comes at very high costs and is sometimes not up to expectation.

Also, make use of dispensers at your workplace for drinking water. All you need is a water bottle.



8. Reduce outings that are urgent



This will help you save fuel and money altogether. Instead of going out with friends, you can invite them over to the house which will be more cost-effective and help grow bonds better.



9. Reduce unnecessary surfing



The cost of data in Ghana currently is very high. It will be very helpful to you if you reduce the amount of time spent on social media and other apps on the internet. Turning off your data when your phone is not in use will be a good way of also cutting down on data cost.



10. If possible, DIY



Do it yourself. There are millions of tips and videos on how to fix various items and create artefacts out of available resources. Doing them yourself, instead of hiring the services of professionals will save you a lot of funds.



Author: Sogli Stella Dziedzorm