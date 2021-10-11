Time for TOR to be handed over to strategic partners - GEA board chair

Business News of Monday, 11 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Sylvester Tetteh has backed calls for TOR to be handed over to strategic partners



• He says the problems at the company date as far back as late Pres. Rawlings' tenure



• TOR is a crude oil refining firm which was established 1963



Sylvester Tetteh, Board Chair of the Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA), has backed calls for the transfer of administration of Tema Oil Refinery (TOR).



The state-owned refinery which was once a formidable crude oil refining entity has, over the years, faced a number of operational and managerial setbacks.



Making his submission on the recent missing fuel saga at TOR, the GEA board chair said he is baffled the management affairs of TOR was still being run as a solely state-owned company.



He explained that the move of transferring TOR’s administration to strategic partners will critically help revamp the crude oil refining company which has been “bedevilled with a lot of challenges”.



“The issues of TOR from the days of former President Jerry John Rawlings have been on the table, and we have had serious issues with it. And for me, we have unofficial sources within TOR; we have friends, relatives who work in TOR, and I think that for TOR not to be functioning the level that it ought to currently, is manmade,” Sylvester Tetteh said this on October 8, 2021 on JoyNews’ News File segment.



TOR recently announced it has queried and interdicted a number of its staff pending the conclusion of investigations into the disappearance of fuel, product storage and transfer losses at the refinery.



The operations of TOR which is currently being run by an Interim Management Committee conducted a Technical and Human Resource audit which found that 105,000 litres of gas oil belonging to a Bulk Distribution Company client is reported missing.



In addition, the audit showed GH¢10.4 million worth of cables have been stolen from the state-owned company.