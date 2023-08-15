Three hotel managers in GRA’s grip over failure to issue VAT invoices

Business News of Tuesday, 15 August 2023

The Ghana Revenue Authority has arrested the managers of three hotels in Accra over failure to issue Value Added Tax invoices.



The three hotels are situated in Dansoman and North Kaneshie in the Greater Accra region.



Legacy Hotel, Kegali Hotel, Mascot Hotel, and Silver Clouds, a wholesale supermarket, were found not issuing VAT invoices.



The Ghana Revenue Authority and the police apprehended the managers when officials embarked on the Authority’s ‘Test Purchase Exercise’.



They are expected to appear in court to face the law.



According to the Accra Regional Head of Enforcement at the GRA, Assistant Commissioner Joseph Annan, the companies had registered for the invoice but were not issuing them to customers.



“We went to Legacy Hotel at North Kaneshie but is not issuing the VAT invoice. So, we have picked one of the employees up including some documents so we can do an assessment that is linked to the infractions,” he told the media.



He added that “The same can be said about Kegali around Sakaman Estate and Mascot Hotel at the Dansoman Exhibition area where the managers showed us the invoice. But they were also practicing the selective system and we have to pick one of the staff for questioning and some documents as well.”



Joseph Annan also added that since the GRA’s enforcement exercise, the issuance of VAT had increased.



“So, we want to resume again [distress action] with the media so that we can mobilize revenue for the state,” the GRA official disclosed.



