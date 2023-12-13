'This NPP government eating us up' – Some Abossey Okai spare parts dealers lament

Business News of Wednesday, 13 December 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

In a twist of events at Abossey Okai in the Greater Accra Region, some spare parts dealers are expressing dismay over the perceived alignment of their Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association with the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



They are raising concerns about the association's involvement in championing the political cause of the NPP.



The concerned group, led by Kweku Atta, is troubled by recent developments where the association appears to be hobnobbing with the NPP.



Their apprehension heightened when NPP's parliamentary candidate for the Ablekuma Central Constituency, Jefferson Sackey, publicly acknowledged the spare parts dealers for mounting his campaign billboards.



The unhappy spare parts dealers, who are also members of the association, called out their leadership for what they perceive as undue involvement in political affairs.



Specifically, they questioned why Abossey Okai was singled out for such political engagement rather than any other region in the country.



In a press conference held Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at Abossey Okai, some NPP supporters called on defeated presidential aspirant, Ken Agyepong to go independent in the 2024 general elections.



Kweku Atta accused the association's leadership of prioritising political interests over the welfare of its members.



He expressed worry about the timing of these political maneuvers, especially when many members are already discontented with their living conditions.



According to Mr. Atta, the leadership's decision to delve into politics when members are grappling with welfare issues reflects a disregard for the concerns of the association's backbone, its members.



In an interview with Classfmonline.com, a day after the press conference by the NPP members who called on Mr. Ken Agyepong to go solo, Mr. Atta emphasised growing unease among the spare parts dealers.



He called upon the association's leadership to provide transparency regarding the venue for the press conference featuring the supporters of the defeated presidential aspirant and Member of Parliament for Assin Central Constituency, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.



They also questioned who authorised the Young Kofata venue for the press conference.



The group argued that this was a testament to the association's alignment with the NPP.



The Head of Communications of the association, Takyi Addo, has said he wouldn't comment on the matter.