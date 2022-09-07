Third annual Zongo Startup Summit held in Accra

Business News of Wednesday, 7 September 2022

Source: Najat Yakubu, Contributor

The ZongoVation Hub, in partnership with the Ghana Tech Lab, organized the third annual Zongo Startup Summit held at the Bureau of Ghana Languages at Kawukudi, Accra.



After six (6) weeks of intensive training in Data Science and Analytics under the Base Innovation Program sponsored by the Ministry of Communications & Digitalization, the World Bank and the Mastercard Foundation, the trainees pitched their innovative business ideas on how to use data science and analytics tools for sustainable business development and job creation.



Speaking at the event, Mr Ahmed Abdullai Abu, a special aide to vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, said “in this era of technology, Data Science is one of the key new skills for today's entrepreneurs, if not the most competitive skill to enhance progression in our businesses.”



He added that “in some of our communities, at least, we have heard of people having businesses running but collapse within a short period of time. There could be many factors not making the businesses thrive hence the collapse. But sometimes when you delve deeper you realize people have had no background data to enhance them to know the exact thing the consumer wants, and to know their target audience.”



Mr Abu, who is also a board member of the Zongo Development Fund, congratulated the trainees of the program for their successful completion, and also congratulated the management of ZongoVation Hub for putting together such a wonderful initiative. He admonished the guests to take digital skills training serious and be innovative in their dealings.



The keynote speaker, Mr Musa Dankwah, who is the founder and Executive Director of Global InfoAnalytics, a Data Analytics Consultancy, spoke on the theme of the summit; “Data Science for sustainable business development and job creation in Zongo communities.”



Mr Dankwah said data is now the fuel for sustainable business development. He encouraged the trainees to use their knowledge of data science and analytics to support small businesses in Zongo communities to thrive and succeed.



Four startups pitched their innovative business ideas on data science and analytics to a panel of judges. The judges were Ms. Ethel Anne Komlaga, Executive Director Enterprise Bureau, Mr. Abdul Jabbar Lantam Yakubu, Co-Founder Coldsis Ltd and Mrs. Zainab Yahya, a senior Accountant at Al- Rayan International School in Accra.



At the end of the pitch contest, Cyber Clumps (Yenkor Travels), a startup that seeks to use data science and analytics within the tourism sector was adjudged the winner of the contest.



The first three (3) teams will go into an incubation program while the trainees in the last startup shall be attached to organizations for internship.