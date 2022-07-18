‘Things keep getting worse under Akufo-Addo’s leadership’ – Prof. Hanke laments

Business News of Monday, 18 July 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
IMF team concludes formal visit to Ghana
Inflation hits 29.8% in June – GSS
Ghana must mothball central banks and install a Currency Board – Prof. Hanke
Renowned Johns Hopkins University economist, Professor Steve Hanke, has lamented the current state of living conditions under the Akufo-Addo-led administration.
In a post shared on Twitter, Prof. Hanke asserted conditions under President Akufo-Addo's leadership keep getting worse by the day.
He described increasing food prices and fuel hikes as key factors that have resulted in labour agitations and violent protests over living conditions in Ghana.
Prof. Hanke, who was commenting on the current inflation rate which reached 29.8 percent for June, suggested Ghana must mothball the Bank of Ghana and instead install a currency board to help address the current surging trend of inflation.
“Under President Akufo-Addo's leadership, things just keep getting worse. Sky-high food and fuel costs have triggered violent protests. Ghana must mothball its central bank, put it in a museum, and install a currency board, NOW,” Prof. Hanke wrote.
Under Pres. Akufo-Addo's leadership, things just keep getting worse. Sky-high food & fuel costs have triggered violent protests. Ghana must mothball its central bank, put it in museum, and install a currency board, NOW.https://t.co/jWmyqmkeN4— Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) July 17, 2022