'Things have not been that smooth' – AGI on poor economic management

Business News of Monday, 11 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) has voiced its displeasure over the mismanagement of Ghana’s economy which government is now seeking financial bailout from the International Monetary Fund.



According to the AGI, it believes the current challenges in the economy, could have been curtailed through prudent economic management.



Chief Executive Officer of the Association, Seth Twum Akwaboah, in an interaction with Joy Business however welcomed government’s decision to seek financial assistance from the Bretton Woods institution.



He explained that an IMF intervention was necessary to restore macroeconomic stability and other growth indicators.



“Things have not been that smooth. Everything is going high which means there is instability in the macroeconomic environment. We are not happy we’ve gotten to this point, but I think we have gotten to a stage we do not have much choices.



If you want to bring stability and you are borrowing at such a high-interest cost, then it’s difficult to bring the stability that you need,” Akwaboah stressed in an interview with Joy Business.



“What is important is we look beyond the IMF and also the kind of negotiations we do will be important because we don’t know their conditionalities for now. We need to negotiate properly and bring the stability we need in the Ghanaian economy”, the AGI CEO added.



Seth Akwaboah further called on government to demonstrate more fiscal discipline in the future to be able to sustain the economy.



“AGI’s position, I don’t think is different from what others have said. We believe that industries and businesses need stability in the macroeconomic environment. This affects your planning and business development agenda” he stated.



Meanwhile, a team from the International Monetary Fund arrived in Ghana to begin formal engagements with government officials geared towards an economic support programme.



