‘They want to live large on the back of Ghanaians’ – Minority kicks against new tax hikes

Business News of Thursday, 13 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minority leader in parliament, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, has said the government does not want to employ fiscal discipline in solving its problems when that is the best solution to the country’s ailing problems.



As the finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta readies to present the mid-year budget review to parliament on July 25, 2023, Ato Forson has stated that the minority will kick against any attempt by the government to introduce new taxes.



According to him, there is “massive room” for expenditure cuts instead of the introduction of new tax measures.



“I won’t be surprised if the government introduces new measures because if you read the MEFP, the IMF is asking for additional measures of about 1% of GDP and I don’t know where that is going to come from.



“If I look carefully, there is a massive room for expenditure cuts, but the government obviously is indiscipline, and they don’t seem to care,” he said.



Dr. Ato Forson continued, “They want to live large on the back of the people of Ghana. So, they need to cut that kind of expenditure and if I am the one in charge or responsible, I would rather go for a cut in expenditure as against a tax measure or an increase in taxation.”



