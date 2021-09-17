These government institutions are integrating Ghana Card into their systems

Business News of Friday, 17 September 2021

Since the digitization drive by the vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, started, several states institutions have moved on to adopting measures that will see them have their databases rolled onto systems that will utilize these advanced platforms.



In the most recent of such moves, the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) announced that by the end of this year, its cards that are used to access healthcare in the country will no longer be in circulation.



In its place, the Ashanti Regional Director of the NHIA, Kwadwo Tweneboa-Kodua, has said, the Ghana card, or what is known as the ECOWAS card, will replace it.



"In line with the government's agenda on digitisation, the NHIA has deployed a number of digital solutions to bring about efficiency and effectiveness in its service delivery to all Ghanaians.



"I would, therefore, challenge management and staff of NHIA district offices to intensify education on the use of the mobile renewal service code of *929#, so that NHIS members can easily renew their membership at their convenience and comfort," Tweneboa-Kodua said.



That, however, will not make it the first or only institution to be going on such a new digitizing drive.



Here are those we know so far to also be utilizing this:



SSNIT



According to the Social Security and National Investment Trust (SSNIT) website, from Monday, June 28, this year, all Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) contributors will replace their unique scheme identification numbers with the Ghana card identification numbers.



“The process of merging the two identification numbers will continue until December 31, this year. This means that from January 1, next year, SSNIT contributors will no longer use their scheme numbers but will transact all business with SSNIT with their Ghana Card.



“The merger is expected to improve the ease of doing business, as it will create the convenience of using only one card for all transactions,” the report said.



Ministry of Communications



While speaking about the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation’s plan to have a SIM card re-registration exercise, expected to commence at the beginning of next month, sector minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, said that citizens would be required to use the Ghana card in that exercise.



“Only the National ID card, the Ghana card, issued to an individual shall be used for registration of Sim cards of citizens, foreign residents in Ghana and foreigners staying in Ghana for more than 90 days,” she said early September.



NHIS



As earlier stated, by December this year, the Ghana Card will replace the use of the National Health Insurance Scheme’s card.



This, according to the Ashanti Regional Director of the NHIA, Kwadwo Tweneboa-Kodua, means that the nearly half of the Ghanaian population registered onto the NHIS will now have to use the Ghana Card to access healthcare services in public facilities and registered private outfits in the country.



