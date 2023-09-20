There’s no economy without the business community - GUTA tells GRA

Business News of Wednesday, 20 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) has said the Ghana Revenue Authority needs to work with them as partners instead of harassing them as there would be no economy without the business community.



President of GUTA, Dr Joseph Obeng, while addressing the press on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, said his members will no longer tolerate any harassment from the GRA.



Dr Joseph Obeng stated categorically that GUTA will do everything to protect their business capital amidst the economic crisis and unfavourable working conditions.



“What the GRA must also know is that it is the business community that constitutes the economy without which there will be no economy. With or without GRA, businesses will continue to exist but GRA cannot be cost without the business community,” he said.



“Therefore they must see the need to work with us as partners in national development but not to behave in this manner in their quest for meeting the revenue target set for them by the government by collapsing businesses and eventually collapsing the economy, which we, as business operators won’t allow because we are equal stakeholders as far as corporate Ghana,” he added.



The GUTA President also called for the restructuring of the Value Added Tax (VAT) for fairness, parity, simplicity and affordability.



This, he said will ensure effective compliance by both traders and consumers.



SA/MA