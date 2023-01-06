There must be a limit for government to tax Ghanaians – David Ofosu-Dorte

Business News of Friday, 6 January 2023

An Economist and legal practitioner, David Ofosu-Dorte has disclosed that parliament must limit the number of taxes imposed by government.



He argued that successive government's have had a tendency of imposing new taxes on Ghanaians whenever there is a small chance for individuals to prosper.



According to him, parliament must enact a policy that would limit any government from over-taxing Ghanaians to help them increase their expenditure.



“Individual corporate citizens cannot be said to be prospering if every money they get is taken from them. We ought to be thinking of an upper limit which government cannot tax us. Imposing it by law,” David Ofosu-Dorte said.



He added, “now that we have a situation where a private member bill cannot be introduced, I will recommend to our parliamentarians that this is one area they have to look at. That there should be a limit as to government to levy taxes on us.”



“Otherwise they will keep increasing their expenditure and continue passing on their expenditure to the citizenry who voted for them. The worst of it all is that none of the levy has achieved its purpose,” he stated.



David Ofosu-Dorte was speaking at a Constitution Day public lecture on the theme “The 1992 Constitution -A Fundamental Law For our Prosperity or a Well-Crafted Guide For Our Economic Doom.”



The lecture was organised by the OneGhana Movement, a civil society organisation and the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) Law School.



