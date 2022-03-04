There are economic hardships but it is a global phenomenon – Stephen Amoah

Business News of Friday, 4 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nhyiaeso MP slams coup mongers



Stephen Amoah advices Ghanaians to dismiss coup calls



He says Ghana's economic headaches due to COVID, other factors



Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, Stephen Amoah, has berated recent comments about the possibility of a coup d'état because of worsening economic conditions.



The said comments were made by Prof Raymond Atuguba, Dean of the University of Ghana’s School of Law during a public lecture organized by Solidare Ghana.



Reacting to Atuguba’s claims, the MP tasked Ghanaians not to pay heed to the sentiments of the academic stressing that current economic hurdles had largely been brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.



“God is God, facts are facts. There is hardship but the hardship is global. It doesn’t mean people don’t have alternatives but what actually induces coup d'états and have they really sat down to think about what they are doing?” he asked.



“As much as we all admit that there is hardship, because of the COVID and other factors, it is even better today than the time we took over, the facts are there,” he added in comments made to Accra-based Metro TV.



He cited the example of university lecturers who have since early this year been on strike demanding better conditions of service, stressing that their concerns were justified but the government was also concerned about the timing of their demand.



He also pointed to the price of crude oil which he said was past US$100 mar, being the highest ever for the past 7 years, “is it the fault of Akufo-Addo?” he asked.







Prof Atuguba, in a recent lecture, averred that Ghana may be rife for a coup considering the prevailing economic challenges.



He stated that certain conditions for a successful coup to be staged such as a broke economy were already in place. He advised the government to immediately begin addressing such eminent threats before it escalates.