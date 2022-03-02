The young Ghanaian innovator using dead laptop batteries to build electric bikes

Business News of Wednesday, 2 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

26-year-old Ghanaian sets up innovative bikes



Electric bikes yet to be commercialized



Fully charged electric bikes can be used for about 3 hours



A 26-year-old Ghanaian innovator, Lawrence Adjei, is plying his trade by setting up electric bicycles using recycled dead laptop batteries.



Lawrence Adjei, despite not being a professional in his field of work - building bikes - recounted that being a professional cyclist has somewhat sparked his innovation drive.



Expanding further on the rationale behind setting up the electric bikes, Mr Adjei explained that he found a way of recycling the dead laptop batteries which he uses to transform and support the powered electric bikes.



“I do custom-build electric bikes from scratch. I am not a welder but I just do everything myself from scratch; you can see the machines here,” he said, pointing to one of the machines in the little garage that helps him get his innovations completed.



“With the batteries, I use dead laptop batteries. I crack them open and then I test them with a machine,” Adjei shared this during an interview with 'Nana Tea Was Here Some' on YouTube.



Providing further details on how his custom-built external battery works on the bike, he explained that at full charge, the electric bike can cover a 120km range.



“This battery here is 77volt battery with 37 amps an hour, which is around 2.7, 2.8 watts and a full charge will take around 3 hours and that can take you to up 120 km range," he stated.



“I have a custom-built charger that you plug into the mains to charge the bike,” Adjei added.



Touching on other unique features of his powered electric bike, Lawrence Adjei said he has created charging ports for mobile phones.



Although the bikes are yet to be commercialized and used for commuting purposes, Lawrence Adjei contends that the electric bikes were fit for use.



Watch the full interview below:



